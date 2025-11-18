"Divya Khossla Called Alia Bhatt's <i>Jigra</i> Copy Film For Publicity," Says <i>Savi</i> Producer Mukesh Bhatt

After a year of the Savi vs Jigra controversy, Mukesh Bhatt, in a recent interview, claimed that Divya Khossla called Alia's film "copied" as a publicity stunt. Mukesh Bhatt, who is one of the producers of Savi, starring Divya Khossla in the lead role, stated that Alia Bhatt would not stoop so low as to steal ideas from his films.

What Mukesh Bhatt Said in His Interview

The controversy began when Divya Khossla alleged that Alia Bhatt had "copied" Jigra from her film Savi. Divya also accused Alia of reporting "inflated" box office numbers last year when the film released in October.

In a conversation with Lehren Retro, Mukesh Bhatt defended Alia, saying, "Alia Bhatt is a major star, and if you raise something like this against a bigger star, you can create some controversy. I don't think Alia Bhatt is so bankrupt that she has to steal ideas from my films. She is too big a person; she doesn't need to do all this. She is a very sorted, intelligent, decent, and good girl. She can't even dream of doing something so low. I can guarantee you that because I know her."

He added, "Alia is too big for this. Usko yeh chichori harkat karne ki zarurat nahi hai (She doesn't need to do something this cheap)."

Calling Divya's claim a "publicity stunt," Mukesh Bhatt said, "To get some attention in the media, you can create some controversy. Everyone needs some publicity. And for publicity, you need some controversy."

Mukesh Bhatt, who has not seen Jigra yet, also said, "If I am not mistaken, Mahesh (Bhatt) had made a film for Yash Johar called Gumrah, which was inspired by Bangkok Hilton. I think that film was the inspiration behind Jigra."

Regarding Savi, Mukesh Bhatt stated that he bought the rights to The Next Three Days, starring Russell Crowe, and flipped the gender of the lead.

The Jigra vs Savi Controversy

Directed by Vasan Bala, Alia Bhatt's Jigra was released in theatres on October 10, 2024. A few days after its release, Divya Khossla shared an Instagram story, writing, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for a Jigra show. The theatre was totally empty... all theatres are empty everywhere." She added, "#Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets kharide aur fake collections announce kar diye. Wonder why paid media is silent. #wedshdnotfooltheaudience #truthoverlies #HappyDussehra."

Alia Bhatt did not respond to the claims at the time. Karan Johar, a co-producer of the film, shared a cryptic note on his Instagram story: "Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools."

Reacting to Karan's comment, Divya told Hindustan Times, "Today, when I speak up, Mr Karan Johar uses derogatory language to shut me down. Is it right to call a woman a fool for pointing out unethical practices? If this happens to me, what about those new to the industry?"

Divya Khossla claimed that Alia Bhatt's Jigra was "copied" from her film Savi. The comparisons stem from the fact that both films are prison dramas. In Jigra, a sister goes to great lengths to break her brother out of prison, while in Savi, a wife attempts to free her husband.

After Mukesh Bhatt's comments, NDTV reached out to Divya Khossla's team for a reaction. She hasn't responded to it yet.