Disha Patani Never Misses Tiger Shroff's Mom Ayesha's Posts; See Her Comment On This Throwback

Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff's throwback Thursday post is "so cute", says Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be dating the Baaghi actor. On Thursday morning, Ayesha Shroff's Instafam woke up to a priceless throwback from "way back" in time - the photo features a much younger Ayesha Shroff with her husband, actor Jackie Shroff. Ayesha Shroff, who wanted to stress on how long ago the photo is from, captioned it this way: "Back in the day. Waaaaaaaaaayyyy back in the day (sic)." Ayesha and Jackie Shroff got married in 1987 - Tiger Shroff was born to the couple in 1990 while his sister Krishna's birth year is 1993. Ayesha Shroff tagged all three Shroffs - Jackie, Tiger and Krishna - in the caption but one of the first ones to post a comment turned out to be Disha Patani.

Screenshot of Disha Patani's comment on Ayesha Shroff's post

Here's a trip down memory lane with Ayesha and Jackie Shroff:

Ayesha, Jackie, Tiger and Krishna Shroff's social media posts always set family goals. Disha Patani and Krishna's boyfriend Eban Hyams, also feature in some of them, either in the photos or in the comments section. On Wednesday, Krishna shared Instagram story videos of her road trip with her family, with Jackie Shroff driving the car, which ended at their farmhouse. Ayesha shared glimpses of the Shroffs' day out at the farm on her Instagram, writing: "Happy vibes farm day." Both Disha and Eban dropped adorable comments.

Jackie Shroff was last seen in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 and will also star in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi. Baaghi 3 also remains Tiger's last film. He will next be seen in Heropanti 2.