Done With Diwali Festivities, Disha Patani Is Busy 'Burning Sweets' With Workouts

Disha Patani shared this picture. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Do not disturb Disha Patani. She has “finally” got the time to burn all those calories she gained by eating delicious desserts during Diwali. Just like many of us, Disha also relished mouth-watering sweets during the festival of light. But the fitness enthusiast did not waste time and quickly jumped back into her workout routine to burn fat and calories, a glimpse of which she shared on Thursday. Disha Patani, on her Instagram Stories, posted a video and a photo. The first one starts with the actress walking towards a mirror, showing off her toned midriff. “Finally burning my Diwali sweets,” she captioned it. The next Stories feature Disha taking a mirror selfie. Her toned physique will give you major fitness goals. She is wearing an off-white sports bra and pink shorts in the picture.

Check out Disha Patani's Instagram Stories here:

Disha Patani's Instagram timeline is a perfect combination of beauty and strength. While she leaves her fans mesmerised with stunning pictures of herself in western and traditional outfits, the actress never fails to update her workout album. Take a look at some of those posts here:

You have already seen how Disha Patani was “burning her Diwali sweets.” Now, check out how she was preparing for the festivities this year. Her caption read, “Tryna earn my holiday sweets.”

Disha Patani has a few films in the pipeline. She will share the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. Disha will also be seen in Suriya's next. Her last film was Ek Villain 2, in which she co-starred with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Disha Patani has also worked in movies such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Baaghi 2, Bharat and Malang.