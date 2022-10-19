Nothing. Just Disha Patani Trying To Earn Her 'Holiday Sweets'

A still from Disha Patani's video. (courtesy: dishapatahi)

Disha Patani, who was in Goa until a few days ago for the shoot of Suriya's forty-second film, is back in Mumbai and the first thing she could think of is her kickboxing class. On Wednesday, the actor shared a video of herself practicing kickboxing. But, what caught our attention is her caption. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Tryna earn my holiday sweets." In the video, Disha can be seen wearing black gym wear. Disha's video caught the attention of many of her fans, who flooded the actor's post with likes and comments. Many dropped star-eyed, fire, and heart emojis.

Check out Disha's post here:

Disha Patani, who was shooting for Suriya's forty-second film in Goa, shared many posts from the city on her Instagram handle to keep her fans updated. Right from giving us a glimpse of the film's sets to sharing some adorable pictures of herself, Disha made sure to stay active on Instagram.

Check out a few posts here:

Suriya's forty-second film is a period drama, which is being helmed by filmmaker Siruthai Siva. Devi Sri Prasad will be giving his music to the film, while Suriya's home banner 2D Entertainment is backing the project.

Disha Patani, who rose to fame after her brief appearance in late Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was last seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, also starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.