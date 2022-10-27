Disha Patani's 'Random' Pics With Pets Are Too Cute To Miss

Disha Patani shared this image. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani's latest post is all things cute. Don't try to decode it because it is all just “random” pictures of the actress with her pets and other animals. Disha, on Wednesday, gave her fans a sneak peek into her casual time with her pet pooches. In the first photo, Disha is kissing her dog's nose. We love her no-make-up look. The second picture also features her pet dog, followed by a stunning image of the actress taking a mirror selfie in a miniskirt, a white shirt and an off-white sweater. She completed her look with a beige cap, white socks and a pair of white canvas shoes. Swiping left, you will see photos of Disha's pet cat and a crested duck. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Random” and added a panda face emoji.

Fans loved every picture from her latest album. “So cute,” commented one user while another wrote, “Gorgeous.” Many just dropped red heart icons to express their admiration for the post.

See “random” pictures of Disha Patani with her pets here:

It is known to all that Disha Patani is an animal lover. Last month, when she was missing her dog Bella and her other pets, the actress shared this post on Instagram. She is kissing and playing with Bella in the picture. “Missing my Bellu and [dog and cat icons],” she wrote in the caption along with a red heart emoji.

On the work front, Disha Patani has a couple of films lined up. She will share the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha. Disha also has Suriya's next. Her last film was Ek Villain 2, in which she co-starred with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Disha Patani is known for her performances in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Baaghi 2, Bharat and Malang.