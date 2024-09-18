Diljit Dosanjh's LOL Paris Vlog Is So Worth The Wait. Watch

Forget Emily In Paris and head to Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram for a rose-tinted, romanced albeit super fun vision of Paris. The singer-actor is seen strolling on the streets, posing in front of Eiffel Tower, exploring local cafes in a candid vlog entry. Bonus - a hilarious voiceover. He simply captioned the video, "Transformer'an Da Daddy." The singer's Instafam understood the assignment and flooded the comments section with remarks like "Gabriel who? Diljit taking over Paris now" and "Best vlogger! Oui Oui." Another user commented, "Bonjour Dosanjahwala." A comment from a fan read, "Beware Emily In Paris our boii here taking over your job! I'd definitely watch your show paji #bingewatching."

Check out the video here:

The Netflix series Emily In Paris, showcases the story of Emily Cooper (Lilly Collins), who navigates through life in Paris like an Instagram-filtered playground.

Diljit Dosanjh became a global star after he performed twice at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California last year. He then collaborated with Sia for the music single Hass Hass, which was also a smash hit. Earlier this year, he attended Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show as a guest. Diljit also performed with Ed Sheeran in Mumbai this year.

The singer became a household name after he sang tracks like Proper Patola, Do You Know and Patiala Peg among others. He has also featured in several Punjabi films. His other big hits include Lover and Vibe. Diljit has also starred in Bollywood films like Phillauri, Soorma, Welcome To New York Arjun Patiala,Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, The Crew, Good Newwz among others.