NDTV Exclusive: How A North America Tour Changed Diljit Dosanjh's Fanbase- "His Music Was Not Just For Punjabi Listeners"

It's Diljit Dosanjh's world, we are just living in it. The Punjabi singer's latest tour has exceeded expectations, by selling out each and every ticket across 10 cities including 5 cities where he had never performed before. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, Janamjai Sehgal, Business Head - Live Division of Saregama India and one of the masterminds behind the tour, shared that they had some apprehensions while choosing the cities. He said, "When we were planning the tour, we had some apprehensions while choosing the cities. But after seeing the response, it's been heartwarming. In every city, the response has been massive. For every single ticket, there were four people waiting in line. It can't get better than this. Diljit Paaji will perform in 4-5 cities for the first time—Lucknow, Indore, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. He has never performed there before."

He added, "When we were on tour in North America, we realised that Diljit's music was no longer just for Punjabi listeners. This trend started after he performed at Coachella. Now, it's not about people understanding the lyrics or the music anymore—it's about enjoying the experience and just being there. Our artist has achieved this by putting in years of effort and hard work, and he is a fantastic performer."

Diljit Dosanjh's India tour caused a frenzy, with pre-sale tickets selling out in just two minutes across 10 venues ( including Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati) and general tickets vanishing in mere 30 seconds.

Diljit Dosanjh's India tour will kick off on October 26, with performances lined up in several cities, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.