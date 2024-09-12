NDTV Exclusive: Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour To Add Mumbai Concert On The List?

Punjabi aa gaye oye. Diljit Dosanjh's India tour caused a frenzy, with pre-sale tickets selling out in just two minutes across 10 venues ( including Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh and Guwahati) and general tickets were sold out in a record 30 seconds. However, fans in Mumbai were left disappointed as the city was missing from the lineup. But it looks like Mumbai fans of Diljit Dosanjh might also get their Born to Shine moment. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, Janamjai Sehgal, Business Head of Saregama India Ltd. and the mastermind behind the tour, has teased that a concert in Mumbai could still be on the cards

He said, "We have been receiving many requests and demands from Mumbai, and as a team, we're inclined to add the city to the tour. We haven't made a final decision yet, but there's a strong possibility we will. The only hesitation is that Diljit recently performed there, and we initially thought that since he'd already done a show, we could skip it. However, that was not his own concert. He was part of a festival where he headlined for one day, but it wasn't his show. So now, we're reconsidering. We're working out the logistics, and given the overwhelming demand and love from Mumbai, we should be able to add it."

When asked about the estimated dates and whether the concert will happen after the last show in Guwahati, Janamjai said, "We can't answer that yet. Our aim is to add Mumbai somewhere in between the other shows. The challenge is that we're doing back-to-back performances, and we don't have many open dates. In addition, we're also doing shows in the Middle East, so that will factor into our decision-making process.

He added, "As Diljit Paaji always says, 'Selling tickets is only 1% of the job done. The other 99% is delivering the experience to the audience.' Doing shows in India, where there is very limited infrastructure, is 10-20 times more difficult than in other countries."

Diljit Dosanjh's India tour will kick off on October 26, with performances lined up in several cities, including Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.