Dil To Pagal Hai For This Throwback Of Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar

We just chanced upon one helluva throwback that features Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar in the same frame. The picture was curated by several fan pages dedicated to both the actors on Instagram and it happens to be a BTS from the sets of the film Dil To Pagal Hai. The actors can be seen playing cricket in the now-viral picture. Akshay, dressed in a semi-formal outfit, can be seen batting, while Shah Rukh Khan stands behind the stumps (in this case, the chair) as a wicket-keeper. Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and cricket - what's not to love?

Dil To Pagal Hai, which released in 1997, was a massive hit and it showcased the story of Rahul (played by SRK), Pooja (Madhuri Dixit) and Nisha (Karisma Kapoor). Rahul fails to reciprocate his childhood friend Nisha's feelings for him and falls in love with Pooja, who joins their troupe as a dancer after Nisha gets injured. What follows is a love triangle. Akshay Kumar has a cameo in the film. He stars as Ajay, Pooja's childhood friend who is in love with her.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He will next be seen in his much-awaited film Pathan, alongside Deepika Padukone.

In terms of work, Akshay Kumar has a super busy schedule in 2021. The actor recently shot for Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He will also be seen in Bell Bottom and Bachchan Pandey. He will also star in Prithviraj, which is a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan. Sooryavanshi, which is Akshay Kumar's foray into Rohit Shetty's cop universe, is expected to release in theatres this year. The actor announced two new projects last year - Raksha Bandhan, (for which he began shooting this week) and Ram Setu. He was last seen in the horror comedy Laxmii.