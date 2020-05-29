'Shake It Up': Karisma Kapoor Shares A Video Clip Of Le Gayi From Dil To Pagal Hai

Karisma Kapoor in a still from Le Gayi. (courtesy Youtube)

Highlights "Flashback Friday," wrote Karisma

"Which song/movie," she asked her Instafam

"Woohoo," commented Amrita Arora

Karisma Kapoor just made our Friday better. The Mentalhood actress took a trip down the memory lane and fished out a video clip from her 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. In the video, which is a clip of the song Le Gayi, Karisma can be seen dancing with a lot of background dancers. Sharing the video, Karisma wrote, "Shake it up." Karisma also asked her Instafam to guess the song and the movie." Which song/movie," wrote Karishma and added a thinking emoticon. No wonder, her friends and fans guessed it right. Karisma added the hashtags "flashback Friday" and "guessing game on" to her post. Take a look:

Within minutes of posting, Karisma's video was flooded with comments from her friends and family. Reacting to the clip, Sonam Kapoor commented with several arm emojis while Ranveer Singh dropped a heart emoticon and a heart-eyed emoji. One of Karisma's best friends, Amrita Arora wrote, "Woohoo," while Sanjay Kapoor commented with the movie name, "Dil To Pagal Hai."

Directed by Yash Chopra, Dil To Pagal Hai traced the lives of Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, Nisha, played by Karisma Kapoor, and Pooja, played by Madhuri Dixit. Rahul and Nisha are best friends, and also perform for a dance troupe. Nisha is secretly in love with Rahul, but Rahul falls in love with Pooja. The film also stars Akshay Kumar in the role of Pooja's best friend Ajay. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Dil To Pagal Hai won many awards and accolades post its release in 1997. Karisma received the National Award for the best-supporting actress for her performance, while Shah Rukh Khan received the award for the best actor at the 43rd Filmfare Awards.

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the ALT Balaji and ZEE5 web series Mentalhood where she shared screen space with Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.