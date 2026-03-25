Did Imran Khan Take A Jab At <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Star Ranveer Singh? Says He Has 'No Interest In Playing A Hairy, Angry Man'

It looks like Imran Khan just dropped a comment and accidentally set Reddit on fire. What was meant to be a fun, no-filter AMA quickly turned into a guessing game for fans, with many convinced the actor may have taken a sly dig at films like Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Animal.

All of this happened during a Reddit AMA session that he was doing.

During the AMA session, a fan told Imran Khan, "Please do not transition to the macho roles which are so hot right now......." The actor was quick to reply and said, "Yeah, no interest in playing a hairy, angry man covered in blood. I think that genre is generously represented."

While Imran did not take names, it did not take very long for social media users to guess who he was talking about, given Ranbir and Ranveer's recent films. A comment even said, "Ranbirveer shadeeee (rightfully) (sorry I am being messy)."

Another fan went on to say, "You were one of the few actors who portrayed a 'good man' as calm, kind, and emotionally intelligent. Today, a lot of mainstream Bollywood heroes are loud, aggressive, and often glorify violence or problematic behaviour toward women. How do you see this shift as an actor? Do you think this is just a phase or a deeper change in storytelling? And do you see space for more grounded, sensitive male characters to return?"

The actor replied, "I have also noticed this trend and am disturbed by the way these films coddle every violent tantrum thrown by emotionally immature man-children who can't conceive of a valid reason that a woman might spurn their advances. Important to note that there's a significant difference between portraying violence and toxicity and validating them. I see it as people chasing a trend without consideration. My own sensibilities would not permit me to participate in a narrative which I consider to be irresponsible."

About Imran Khan's Comeback Movie

Imran Khan is all set to make his comeback with the film titled Adhure Hum Adhure Tum. However, the project appears to be facing uncertainty, as it has yet to receive a release date despite wrapping production months ago.

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

ALSO READ: R Madhavan And Danish Pandor Like Post Praising Dhurandhar 2 Co-Star Ranveer Singh Over Ranbir Kapoor, Internet Divided