<i> Dhurandhar</i> Actor, Who Played Shirani, Owes His Career To Daler Mehndi. Internet Says, "<i>Baloch</i> Chief <i>Balle Balle</i>"

Bimal Oberoi, who played Baloch chief Shirani in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, featured in Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's Ho Jayegi Balle Balle video back in the 1990s. As the actor makes headlines after Dhurandhar 2 smashed box office records, Bimal Oberoi shared how he considers Daler Mehndi his "friend, brother, [and] mentor."

Recalling his bond with Daler Mehndi, Bimal Oberoi said the musician promised to take him to Mumbai after the release of his debut album Bolo Ta Ra Ra.

Speaking to Faridoon Shahryar, Bimal said Mehndi gave the actor 12 cheques of ₹10,000 for a year.

When Daler was shooting his hit song Ho Jayegi Balle Balle, he decided to cast Bimal in it. He said in the interview, "I had just gone along for the shoot. The directors said there is a part—can we give it to Bimal? Paaji said yes, and it was decided there itself. I ended up playing a main part in the video, and that song became a huge hit."

Bimal started his film career with Anubhav Sinha's Tum Bin. He said he learned about film production from him.

The Internet's Reaction

As soon as Bimal Oberoi's old picture from the Balle Balle song went viral, social media users flooded X with witty observations.

One user wrote, "Threw the phone in a fishbowl...in an era when even calls were Rs. 16 a pop."

#TIL The Balooch chief Shirani is this guy!!! Ho jayegi balle balle - Daler Mehendi #Dhurandhar Bimal Oberoi pic.twitter.com/UQCMZyfjcB — Ra ch naa (@raggedtag) March 28, 2026

Another commented, "Baloch chief ne 'Balle Balle' kar bhi di thi climax mein."

Another added, "I mean how old is that song from Daler Mehndi? Definitely late '90s if not early 2000s."

About Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Run

On its second Sunday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted ₹68.10 crore in India, slightly higher than Saturday's numbers.

The film opened with 21,633 shows in India on March 19. The numbers dropped to 19,270 shows on Sunday (March 29).

The Hindi version collected ₹63 crore, while ₹3 crore came from the Telugu version on Sunday.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box office journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19.

The numbers were consolidated by ₹80.72 crore on March 20 and ₹113 crore on March 21.

On March 22, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and made ₹114.85 crore.

Within 11 days, the film's domestic gross stands at ₹1,011.95 crore, with a net collection of ₹846.47 crore.

Overseas, the film collected ₹25 crore on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to ₹350 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.