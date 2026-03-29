Ranveer Singh And Sanjay Dutt Groove To <i>Aari Aari</i> After <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Success. Watch

The buzz around Dhurandhar 2 refuses to slow down. The spy thriller has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide in just 7 days. Amid all the excitement, actors Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt reunited at the birthday celebration of businessman Mohit Kamboj's daughter, Mishka Kamboj, in Mumbai. The duo was seen vibing to the Dhurandhar 2 track Aari Aari, giving fans a glimpse of their crackling camaraderie beyond the film.

In a video shared on Instagram, Ranveer and Sanjay were seen living their best life at the party. Sanjay rocked a traditional kurta, while Ranveer brought the edgy vibes in denim and a leather jacket. Things got electric when the latter grabbed the mic to lip-sync the rap from the song. Sanjay, meanwhile, was just seen vibing to the music. The duo was grooving to Aari Aari, a track by Shashwat Sachdev, featuring vocals from Navtej Singh Rehal, Khan Saab, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir and Yaduvanshi.

Watch the video here:

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

The sequel follows Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari's rise in the Karachi underworld, simultaneously tracing his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Dhurandhar 2 has earned a worldwide gross of Rs 1,226.44 crore within 10 days of its release. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film was released on March 19 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.