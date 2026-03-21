<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Total Collection Till March 21: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar 2 has opened to massive numbers at the box office, building strong momentum right from its paid previews and carrying it through the first two days of release.

Strong Start With Paid Previews

The Ranveer Singh-starrer began its run with paid previews on March 18, earning Rs 43 crore nett in India, per Sacnilk. Globally, the film collected approximately Rs 75 crore gross from previews alone, despite facing some regional show cancellations and delays in certain cities.

Day 1 Sets The Tone

On its opening day, the film recorded a blockbuster Rs 102.55 crore net in India. This pushed its total India net collections to Rs 145.55 crore within just the first day, including previews.

Worldwide, the film reportedly earned Rs 165 crore on day one, taking the overall global total to around Rs 240 crore after adding preview figures.

Day 2 Sees Dip, But Holds Strong

On Friday (day 2), the Aditya Dhar directorial collected Rs 80.72 crore across 20,125 shows in India, according to Sacnilk. The Hindi version continued to dominate, contributing Rs 78.94 crore with 64.3% occupancy across 19,025 shows.

Regional versions saw comparatively lower numbers. Telugu earned Rs 1.30 crore, Tamil brought in Rs 0.44 crore, while Kannada and Malayalam collections remained minimal at Rs 0.03 crore and Rs 0.01 crore respectively.

The second-day total marked a drop of around 21.3% from the opening day. Overall occupancy stood at approximately 62.6%.

Two-Day Total (Including Previews)

Combining paid previews and the first two days, Dhurandhar 2 has now earned:

Rs 43 crore (previews)

Rs 102.55 crore (day 1)

Rs 80.72 crore (day 2)

This brings the total India net collection to Rs 226.27 crore in just two days and previews combined.

The film's total gross collection currently stands at Rs 269.39 crore.

Background

The film has already achieved several milestones within just two days of release. It crossed the Rs 150 crore mark early on Friday, surpassing the lifetime India collections of Sikandar and The Raja Saab.

Soon after, it went past Rs 200 crore, overtaking the lifetime earnings of Fighter (Rs 212 crore nett). It is currently trailing only War (Rs 236 crore nett) among recent benchmarks in the genre.

Globally, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge opened to a massive Rs 236.63 crore on day 1. Of this, Rs 145.55 crore came from India net collections, Rs 172.63 crore from India gross, and Rs 64 crore from overseas markets.

The film had already built significant momentum through paid previews, collecting Rs 73.85 crore worldwide. This included Rs 43 crore in India nett, Rs 51.60 crore in India gross, and Rs 22.25 crore from International markets.

About The Film

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to last year's Dhurandhar, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025. The sequel features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt.

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