<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Total Collection Till March 20: Ranveer Singh Film Earns Rs 145 Crore

Dhurandhar 2—the sequel to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar—set the box office ablaze with a smashing ₹102.55 crore on opening day. The film earned ₹43 crore in India from paid previews on March 18, despite cancellations of regional shows and delays across cities. In total, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹145.55 crore in India till March 20, as per Sacnilk.

From paid previews, the film earned approx. ₹75 crore (gross) globally. After day one, the total stands at ₹240 crore worldwide—including ₹165 crore on the day alone—as per reports.

Breaking Down the Box Office Numbers

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 102.55 crore on the opening day, with Hindi contributing Rs 99.10 crore.

Kannada and Malayalam, which couldn't run paid previews due to technical issues and non-availability of content, amassed Rs 0.8 crore and Rs 0.9 crore respectively.

The Tamil version minted Rs 1.16 crore from 958 shows in India.

Telugu contributed Rs 2.12 crore to the total.

Dhurandhar, which became the all-time highest grosser in Hindi, opened with Rs 27 crore at the box office in last December. Hence, Dhurandhar 2 made almost four times more than Dhurandhar on its opening day.

Going by the recent records of Hindi blockbusters, Dhurandhar 2 is leading ahead by a huge margin.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (2023), directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, minted Rs 63 crore, while Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023) amassed Rs 65 crore on their opening days.

About Dhurandhar 2

NDTV wrote in its review of the film: "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.