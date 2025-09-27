Dhanashree Breaks Silence On Alimony Speculation After Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal: "Eventually You Get Hurt"

A section of the media claimed back in August that Dhanashree had demanded an alimony of Rs 60 crore from Yuzvendra Chahal following their divorce. In a recent episode of Rise & Fall, Dhanashree broke her silence as she addressed the speculation.

What's Happening

In the recent episode of Rise & Fall, Dhanashree spoke to Aditya Narayan and called all the rumours regarding her alleged alimony demand baseless.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal dated for six to seven months before getting married, and remained married for four years. Speaking about it, she said, "It happened quickly because it was mutual; that is why when people talk about alimony, it is wrong."

She further added, "Just because I am not saying anything, you will go on making things up? My parents have taught me to justify myself only to those I care about. Why waste time explaining to people who do not even know you?"

When asked about clarifying the alimony buzz, Dhanashree said, "Eventually, you get hurt when you see that happening. It was not needed. None of it is true. I felt worse wondering why he did it. It is okay; I will always keep his respect - that is what I believe in. Now, I do not think I can date anybody."

How The Internet Slammed Her Alimony Remark

Dhanashree's remarks about alimony have since gone viral, and the reaction online has largely been negative.

One person wrote, "Dhanashree built her career on divorce and alimony talk. Now she knows the real drawbacks of seeking alimony."

Another commented, "Dhanashree's whole career is surviving on the divorce and alimony topic."

A third person added, "How is she so dumb? She thinks what she has taken from Chahal is not alimony."

How Dhanashree's Family Reacted To The Initial Alimony News

Dhanashree's family had earlier issued a statement addressing the reports about the alleged Rs 60-crore demand.

"We are deeply outraged by the baseless claims being circulated about the alimony figure. Let me be absolutely clear: such an amount has never been asked, demanded, or even offered. There is no truth to these rumours whatsoever."

"It is deeply irresponsible to publish such unverified information, dragging not just the parties but also their families into unnecessary speculation. Reckless reporting like this only causes harm, and we urge the media to exercise restraint, fact-check before spreading misinformation, and respect everyone's privacy," the statement from Dhanashree Verma's family read.

In A Nutshell

Dhanashree broke her silence on the alimony rumours following her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal, stating that the speculation was "incorrect." However, her comments about alimony being "wrong" sparked criticism and trolling online.

