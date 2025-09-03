Reddit Slams Farah Khan For Asking "Insensitive" Questions To Dhanashree Verma About Her Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

Farah Khan has been criticised by the Internet for making Dhanashree Verma "uncomfortable" during her recent vlog. The Internet did not appreciate how Farah kept asking Dhanashree about her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal, despite the choreographer giving "uninterested answers".

Farah Khan invited choreographer Dhanashree Verma onto her vlog recently, where the latter spoke about moving on from her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal and how they remain on good terms.

While the vlog went viral for such revelations, what caught viewers' attention was how Farah Khan kept pressing the divorce angle, even though Dhanashree appeared "uncomfortable".

Reddit soon started calling out Farah for using Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce to attract more eyeballs to her vlog.

As soon as the video went viral on Reddit, the comments section was flooded with angry remarks from viewers.

One comment read, "I just watched Farah Khan's latest YouTube video with Dhanashree and honestly found it odd. Farah kept circling back to her marriage with Yuzvendra, even though Dhanashree gave vague, uninterested answers. I've seen Farah interview bigger celebs with exes and divorces, but she never pushed that angle with them. It came across as a bit condescending, like she felt more comfortable being casually insensitive because Dhanashree isn't a huge star."

Another Internet user wrote, "This is so true! It was so uncomfortable watching the whole thing. Farah definitely came across as highly insensitive. Whatever the intentions were, whether it was Dhanashree's PR or not, it didn't make Farah look good at all."

Someone else mentioned, "Yeah, she was repeatedly asking about Yuzi and her past - how they met and what not after the separation. She was doing it for views."

Another person quipped, "Honestly, it was so disappointing to see that she was doing this intentionally. And as Dhanashree mentioned, they had moved on & she was clearly uncomfortable, but Farah still kept repeating the questions. I wondered why she didn't do the same when she went to Shalin's (Bhanot) house, who has done a lot of questionable things."

Another comment read, "The whole thing was so uncomfortable to watch. Someone who has just gone through a divorce, and that so publicly - the least you can do is be sensitive... Dhanashree wanted to talk more about her work, etc."

However, some comments were also in support of Farah Khan.

One fan wrote, "On the contrary, I felt she was rather mature about asking those questions, and so was Dhanashree in answering them. It was huge celebrity news, so it was better handled by mentioning it as an actual factual event. Plus, how are you conveniently missing the entire segment where she discusses all the upcoming movies, songs, shows, and her stint as a dentist?"

Another supporter commented, "You are being EXTREMELY naive if you think she wouldn't have mentioned beforehand that these topics would be touched upon."

One person wrote, "I haven't seen this episode yet, but Dhanashree has been talking about her divorce lately because of her new show. As far as I know, in such videos, the artists do receive a broad outline of the questions beforehand, which are mutually agreed upon."

One person added, "Jo bhi bolo, I like Farah ma'am, she's so fun."

Farah Khan faced the wrath of the Internet for constantly pushing her latest guest, Dhanashree Verma, on her vlog to talk about her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal. While some Redditors slammed her, others extended support towards the Tees Maar Khan director.

