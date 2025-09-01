Dhanashree Verma Recalls Treating Ranbir Kapoor During Her Dentist Days: "He Had Good Hygiene"

Actor and content creator Dhanashree Verma recently shared an interesting anecdote from her early career. In filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan's latest YouTube vlog, she revealed that before rising to fame, she had treated Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor while practicing as a dentist.

In the vlog, Farah Khan visited Dhanashree's Mumbai home along with her cook Dilip, where the two bonded over food, career stories, and life changes. While speaking about her journey, Dhanashree opened up about her short stint in medicine before moving into entertainment.

"I practiced for three years, there was one clinic in Bandra and Lokhandwala. All these TV people used to come, I have treated Ranbir Kapoor also once," she recalled.

Amused, Farah immediately quipped, "You looked inside his mouth? How was it? Was it different?" To which Dhanashree laughed and replied, "That was my job. It was quite healthy, good hygiene".

Apart from this surprising revelation, the duo also discussed her appearance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, her grandmother's paintings, and how she is navigating life after her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhanashree began her career with a few child acting projects before choosing to study dentistry. After practicing for a few years, she transitioned into dance and content creation, which brought her widespread recognition. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where Farah admitted to being tough on her as a judge but acknowledged her potential.

In the vlog, Farah also highlighted how much Dhanashree's life has transformed over the years, from living with her parents to her marriage with Chahal, and now embracing an independent life post-divorce. Despite the split, Dhanashree mentioned that things have settled between the two and that she still shares a cordial bond with him.

On the work front, she is gearing up for her next appearance in Ashneer Grover's upcoming reality show Rise & Fall, which is set to premiere on Amazon MX Player.

