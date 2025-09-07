<i>Rise And Fall</i>: Dhanashree Verma On Being Called A "Gold Digger" After Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal, "<i>Yeh Toh Main Bol Nahi Sakti</i>"

Rise And Fall, hosted by Ashneet Grover, released on Amazon MX Player on Saturday. The reality series introduced 16 celebrity contestants, who will all compete under one roof for power, unity, and survival.

In the newly released promo, a notable moment featuring Dhanashree Verma caught fans' attention. Contestants were divided into duos and trios and given two briefcases - silver ones containing Rs 1 lakh and gold ones with Rs 2 lakh each.

The teams had to mutually decide who would get which briefcase. Dhanashree was paired with actor Arjun Bijlani and during their discussion, Arjun said, "Dekho mujhe diamond, silver thoda suit nahi karta. Mujhe gold suit karta hai. [Look, diamonds and silver don't suit me at all. Gold suits me."

Responding to Arjun's comment, Dhanashree subtly addressed the "gold digger" label she was given by trolls after her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. She joked, "Ye line toh main bol nahi sakti. Agar maine ye line bol di toh jo mujhe pyaar milne vala hoga vo bhi nahi milega. [I cannot say this line. If I say this line then I will not even get the love that I am going to get.]"

Watch the video here:

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal got married in December 2020 after connecting during the COVID‑19 lockdown. Over time, their married life became strained, and the couple began living separately in mid‑2022. They eventually filed for a divorce in February 2025.

As rumours of their separation circulated, Dhanashree faced harsh criticism online and was even labelled a “gold digger” by trolls. On the day of their final court hearing in March 2025, the cricketer appeared wearing a black T‑shirt emblazoned with “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy”, which further fueled the criticism against Dhanashree.

Chahal later explained on a podcast that he hadn't planned to make a statement but something during the divorce process prompted him. "I didn't want to create drama, I just wanted to send a message because something happened from the other side… I said, ‘Now handle it, I don't care about anyone anymore',” he said.

On the Humans of Bombay podcast, Dhanashree expressed shock at Chahal's T‑shirt and responded to his statement, "Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T‑shirt kyun pehna hai? [He could've just sent a WhatsApp message. Why wear the T‑shirt?]"

The Bandra Family Court officially granted their divorce on March 20, 2025. According to reports, Yuzvendra Chahal paid ₹4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree Verma.