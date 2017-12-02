Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar And A Whole Lot Of Chill Vibes. See Pics

Dhadakhas only just begun shooting - the film went on floors yesterday with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar joining the sets in Udaipur. Thanks to Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, we are updated with what's happening on sets. Like on Saturday, the Dharma boss shared a photo of the young co-stars from Dhadak sets, in which they can be seen chilling together. In new photos from sets, Janhvi can be seen shutting out the Udaipur rain with a colourful umbrella as she shares a light moment with Ishaan. Amidst masti shasti, Ishaan also remains busy on his phone. "Badal kyon DHADAKta hai!!" tweeted Karan Johar.
So, this is what Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar do when not shooting.
Badal kyon DHADAKta hai!! #janhvishaanpic.twitter.com/MPdTn8cW30— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 2, 2017
Ishaan, Janhvi and director Shashank Khaitan played a prank of sorts with those eagerly waiting for Dhadak updates. A photo shared by Manish Malhotra on Tuesday, featuring Janhvi and Ishaan, showed the aspiring actress with a rather perturbed expression on her face - it's as if she's about to break down - and Ishaan standing with folded hands. The duo, actually, appear to be in a one-sided conversation with director Shashank Khaitan, who seems rather displeased with something. Wait up. Before you think that the two are being pulled up for making a faux pas on Dhadak sets, please read the caption.
Janhvi Kapoor was also joined by Sridevi on Dhadak sets. Here are more photos from Udaipur.
The journey of #DHADAK begins today!! JAHNVI and ISHAAN .....@ShashankKhaitanpic.twitter.com/RZ9LaxeCBn— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 1, 2017
#jhanvikapoor s first day of shoot .... #morning #Udaipur #selfie time with @sridevi.kapoor #janvhikapoor both in #manishmalhotralabel #signsture #shawls with #Kashmiri #threadwork on the sets of #Dhadak' @dharmamovies @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan #ishan #costumedesign #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld @janhvikapoor_6
Dhadak is Janhvi's Bollywood debut and is scheduled to release on July 6, 2018, which is months before Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan makes her debut in Kedarnath.