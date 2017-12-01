Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khattar In First Photo From Sets

Somewhere in Udaipur, the sets of Dhadak were being prepared for Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar earlier this week and now, the two are on sets already. We know this because Karan Johar is always there for interesting updates. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is launching Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi's eldest daughter, in Bollywood while Dhadak is Ishaan's second film with a full-fledged role. With a photo of the Dhadak co-stars, the makers tweeted to say that the film went on floors as per schedule: "New month, new beginnings. Dhadak begins to beat as Shashank Khaitan starts rolling for the film with Dharma's newest talent, Janhvi and Ishaan Khattar in Udaipur."
Highlights
- "The journey of Dhadak begins today!" tweeted KJo
- KJo shared a photo of Janhvi and Ishaan from the sets
- Team Dhadak are shooting in Jaipur
"The journey of Dhadak begins today!! Janhvi and Ishaan," tweeted Karan.
The journey of #DHADAK begins today!! JAHNVI and ISHAAN .....@ShashankKhaitanpic.twitter.com/RZ9LaxeCBn— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 1, 2017
It was on Wednesday, when director Shashank Khaitan let us know that Team Dhadak are all set to take off with the new venture, while Ishaan Instagrammed he's "Back to work." Both the director and his actor followed up their updates with pretty photos from the City of Lakes.
Dhadak, which is said to be a remake of critically acclaimed Marathi movie Sairat, is a love story which also touches down on issues like "caste and honour killing." Talking about similarities between the two movies, the director told PTI: "The basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations." Talking about the fresh cast he's working with, he said: "Janhvi and Ishaan are great people and are very hardworking. These are the two things that I always look for in actors."
Dhadak is scheduled to release on July 6, 2018, which is months before Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan makes her debut in Kedarnath.