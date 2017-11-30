Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khattar's Dhadak Takes Off Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's Dhadak goes on floors

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar on a poster of Dhadak New Delhi: Highlights "And so it begins," Instagrammed the makers Dhadak is Janhvi's Bollywood debut She co-stars with Ishaan Khattar in the film Dhadak - yes, the film went on floors recently and we can't contain out excitement. Netizens are also thrilled with the announcement made on Dharma Productions' social media pages. "And so it begins," Instagrammed the makers and while director Shashank Khaitan tagged Janhvi and Ishaan to say "Let's do this". "Yeaahhh!! Excited!!" wrote a follower while another one wished luck to the team: "Good luck to the Team. All the best." Dhadak marks Janhvi Kapoor's Bollywood debut while this will be Ishaan Khattar's second movie.



Here's how Karan Johar's Dharma Productions made the announcement.

And so it begins! #Dhadak @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan @ishaan95 @janhvikapoor A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies) on Nov 29, 2017 at 2:12am PST



After the big announcement about Janhvi's maiden Bollywood film was made earlier this month, the director shared a clarification about reports that Dhadakis a remake of critically acclaimed Marathi filmSairat. "The basic premise is of differences in caste, honour killing and what it means to survive in that world and I feel that is the conflict that is alive all across India, you will hear stories like that. So in that sense, the basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations," is what he told PTI.



Talking about the fresh cast he's working with in Dhadak, the director told PTI: "Janhvi and Ishaan are great people and are very hardworking. These are the two things that I always look for in actors."



Dhadak is slated to release on July 6 next year, which is months before Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan makes her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath.





