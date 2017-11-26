Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khattar Are Great And Hardworking Actors, Says Dhadak Director Dhadak is Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor's debut film

Share EMAIL PRINT Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar in Dhadak. (Image courtesy: Karan Johar) New Delhi: Highlights Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar will co-star in Dhadak "Janhvi and Ishaan are very hardworking," says director Dhadak will hit the screens next year Dhadak has come as a relief of sorts because fans are eager to see a new generation of Bollywood star kids on screen. And, it seems the young stars have already won the director's heart with their brilliant performances and hard work. Of Janhvi and Ishaan, Shashank Khaitan, who has directed the duo in Dhadak, told news agency PTI: "The preparation work for the film began sometime back and I have been working with them. Janhvi and Ishaan are great people and are very hardworking. These are the two things that I always look for in actors."



Shashank Khaitan has earlier worked with actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. "They do not come with burden, they are far more relaxed and chilled out. For me, even when I was working with Varun and Alia, I was working with two new actors and they never treated me as someone from outside the film industry. And I have never treated them as someone from the industry. Same thing over here, with Janhvi and Ishaan I am their director and they are my actors," PTI quoted Shashank as saying.



, the rights of which were bought by producer Karan Johar. KJo also revealed the first posters of the film recently and in no time they went crazy viral on the Internet.



Dhadak, a co-production between Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, is set to release on July 6 next year.



(With inputs from PTI)



