Dhadak Only Just Began. Are Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar In Trouble Already?

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar joined the sets of Dhadak on Friday and there are photos galore on Instagram. One of which made us think if the new co-stars are in trouble already. A photo shared by designer Manish Malhotra on Instagram shows Janhvi with a rather perturbed expression on her face - it's as if she's about to break down - and Ishaan standing with folded hands. The duo, actually, appear to be in a one-sided conversation with director Shashank Khaitan, who seems rather displeased with something. Wait up. Before you think that the two are being pulled up for making a faux pas on Dhadak sets, please read the caption.
"On the sets of Dharma Movies' Dhadak. Director Shashank Khaitan with his young actors Ishaan Khattar and Jhanvi Kapoor having fun posing for my camera... trying to pose as a strict director and the two young actors pretending to be scared..." Phew. Things are fine now.
Before the film went on floors, the director had already reviewed his new cast as "hardworking: "Janhvi and Ishaan are great people and are very hardworking. These are the two things that I always look for in actors," he told PTI.
We are lucky that the designer dropped by on Dhadak sets in Udaipur because now we have access to new photos from the sets. Sridevi also joined Janhvi on the sets of her first film.
Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is launching Janhvi in Dhadak, also shared the first photo of the young co-stars from Udaipur. "The journey of Dhadak begins today!! Janhvi and Ishaan," tweeted Karan.
Dhadak is Janhvi's Bollywood debut and is scheduled to release on July 6, 2018, which is months before Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan makes her debut in Kedarnath.