Deepika Padukone Dropped A Comment On Ranveer Singh's Post. Then, A Cute Instagram Exchange

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Just another day of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh setting couple goals. On Wednesday, Ranveer Singh shared a set of photos from his photos session, No caption needed. Deepika Padukone dropped a drooling face emoji in the comments section of her husband's post. Later, Ranveer Singh replied to Deepika's comment and wrote, "Deepika Padukone, well, hello there." Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The star couple announced that they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had two wedding ceremonies in 2018. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started dating in 2012 and they got secretly engaged in 2015, they revealed on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 last year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple have also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. They also co-starred in Cirkus song Current Laga Re. They will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.