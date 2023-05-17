Dear Trolls, 'Yes The Bag Was Empty' - Alia Bhatt Tells It Like It Is. See Her Post

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Fashion and utility might not be the most compatible set of words out there and Alia Bhatt knows that. The actress, who is the global ambassador of the luxury brand Gucci, is in Seoul, where she attended the Gucci 2024 Cruise Show. Pictures were viral on social media, Alia Bhatt's look was loved, bag was trolled and the actress made a note of all that online chatter. After the actress was seen carrying an empty transparent bag to the event, a section of the Internet trolled the actress, asking why it was empty and what the purpose of the bag was. Alia Bhatt, for once and for all, shut the trolls down with five words: "Yes, the bag was empty" and she added #guccicruise24 to her post. In no time, Alia's mom Soni Razdan commented, "Smashinggg." Another fan wrote, "That glass Gucci bag a Cinderella moment."

The post was quick to divert the attention of trolls from the empty bag to the pictures posted by the actress. "Alia x Dakota Johnson something I never imagined," read a comment. "IU and Alia together. Two of my favorites," read another comment. "That's how you own it," another Instagram user added.

See Alia Bhatt's post here:

The actress is ruling the International fashion season - one event at a time. Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut. The Costume Institute Benefit, popularly called the Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the museum, which is attended by some of the biggest stars across the globe. Here are some pictures of Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look, inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also has two Bollywood releases lined up - Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.