Dear Shahid Kapoor, Thank You For This Cute Picture Of Misha

Shahid Kapoor just made our Sunday, courtesy the actor's cute picture with daughter Misha. "Happy Sunday," writes Shahid. In the picture, the father-daughter duo pose adorably for the camera and Misha, a little over 1, cutely flashes her teeth. (Thank you for this lovely picture, Shahid). "Happiest Sunday ever, smiles to die for," "Aww so cute and her smile is priceless," are some of the several comments posted on the picture, shared just half an hour ago and has received over 2 lakh likes (and counting). Shahid's Instagram account is filled with several pictures of wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha and, we love seeing all of them.
Happy Sunday to you too, Shahid Kapoor and Misha.
Shahid Kapoor, 36, stars in this year's most-awaited film "Padmaavat", which released on Thursday (January 25). He plays Maharawal Ratan Singh, the king of Chittor. Deepika Padukone plays the title role of Rani Padmini and Ranveer Singh is Alauddin Khilji in the film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film released amid huge protests. In two days, "Padmaavat" has earned Rs 56 crore at the box office. The film was earlier scheduled to release in December and was titled "Padmavati".
Rangoon, also starring Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, was Shahid's previous release before "Padmaavat". His next film is titled Batti Gul Meter Chalu.