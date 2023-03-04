Muse Priyanka Chopra And Dabboo Ratnani In A BTS Pic From Shoot

Dabboo Ratnani with Priyanka Chopra. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Dabboo Ratnani is back with a stunning BTS moment from his calendar shoot diaries. Oh, and, his latest update features none other than our favourite Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra. The actress looks stunning in a metallic colour dress. Her shimmery earrings add more drama to the outing. Priyanka and Dabboo Ratnani strike a uber cool pose for the lens. In the caption, the photographer wrote, #BTSWithDabboo with gorgeous PC [Priyanka Chopra].” He has also added a blue heart and butterfly emojis. For the hashtags, he mentioned, “#dabbooratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography #dabbooratnanicalendar #priyankachopra #priyankachoprajonas.” The pic became an instant hit on the social media platform. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and heart-eye emojis.

Remember when Dabboo Ratnani posed with the “cool duo” - India head coach Rahul Dravid and actor Farhan Akhtar? Well, yes, the two joined Dabboo Ratnani for one of the shoots. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “BTSWithDabboo with the cool duo, Rahul Dravid and Farhan Akhtar.”





Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra made a lot of noise when she paid a visit to her homeland, India, last year. The actress was in the country after “almost three years.” For Priyanka, home is where the heart is. From visiting her favourite places to relishing the street snacks, Priyanka had a blast. Sharing a wrap-up video, Priyanka wrote, “And, it's a wrap on Mumbai! Ghar ki baat hi alag hai! There's really is nothing like coming home. These last couple of days, I've been so moved by all the love and support that has been shown to me. I can honestly say if it weren't for all of you that showed up and my team, I don't know where I'd be! So thank YOU and Nykaa for turning my dream into a reality! Can't wait to be back!! So Until we meet again… alvida.”

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the web series Citadel. She is also part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara. She will share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in this film.