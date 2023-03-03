Dabboo Ratnani's BTS Moment With 'Cool Duo' Rahul Dravid And Farhan Akhtar

Dabboo Ratnani with Rahul Dravid And Farhan Akhtar in a picture. courtesy: dabbooratnani )

Another day, another amazing behind-the-scenes glimpse from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot diaries. The celebrity photographer is known for his yearly calendar that features some of the biggest names in the industry. From Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan, Dabboo Ratnani's calendar is all things nice. Oh, and, the latest update features the “cool duo”. Any guesses? Well, we are talking about Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and actor Farhan Akhtar. In the pic, Dabboo Ratnani, Rahul Dravid and Farhan Akhtar are looking dapper. The caption read, “BTS with Dabboo with Cool duo Rahul [Dravid] and Farhan [Akhtar].”

Dabboo Ratnani has also shared some amazing snippets featuring the “beautiful Bebo” aka Kareena Kapoor. The actress looks stunning in the black number. It won't be wrong to say that Kareena made our hearts skip a beat. Dabboo Ratnani, in the caption, mentioned that these pictures are for his upcoming calendar. It read, “BTS with Dabboo with beautiful Bebo Kareena Kapoor.” Replying to the post, Saba Pataudi wrote, “Amazing”.

Before this, Dabboo Ratnani shared behind-the-scenes pics featuring the “OG Baazigar” Shah Rukh Khan. The actor, in a grey tee, stole a million hearts with his infectious smile. Sharing the BTS moment, Dabboo Ratnani wrote, “BTS with Dabboo with [fire emoji] the OG Baazigar Shah Rukh Khan.” Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar was released in 1993. Be it the dialogue or the songs, the film ticked all the boxes. Kajol and Shilpa Shetty were also part of the film.

Do you know Shah Rukh Khan is Dabboo Ratnani's favourite? The celebrity photographer has announced it on Instagram with a super hit BTS frame with Shah Rukh Khan. The two are riding a bicycle here. Along with the picture, Dabboo Ratnani wrote, “BTS with Dabboo with my favourite Shah Rukh Khan.”





So what do you have to say about Dabboo Ratnani's BTS collection?