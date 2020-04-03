Coronavirus: Sanjay Dutt Urges Everyone To 'Eat Well, Stay Healthy And Keep Exercising'

Screenshot of the video posted by Sanjay Dutt. (Image courtesy: duttsanjay)

Sanjay Dutt, on Friday, pressed on the need of keeping ourselves fit during this time of coronavirus outbreak. The 60-year-old actor shared a video on his Instagram profile where he can be seen running on his terrace. In the video, he also urged people to stay home, abide by the instruction given by the government and keep themselves fit during this time. The actor, who is in home with family due to the nationwide lockdown, shared the video and wrote, "Staying fit is very important especially during this time. So eat well, stay healthy and keep exercising." He also added the hashtags "quarantine workout," "healthy at home," "workout at home," and "stay home stay safe" to his post. Take a look at the aforementioned post by Sanjay Dutt here:

Within minutes of posting, the video was flooded with comments from his fans, friends and family. Reacting to the video, Varun Dharan commented, "This video will go viral, boss." His daughter Trishala and wife Maanyata also commented on the video with heart emoticons.

Sanjay Dutt, like many other celebrities, has been actively spreading awareness regarding the dos and don'ts to be followed at the time of this crisis. A few days ago, Sanjay shared a video on his Instagram profile where he urged people to stay indoors and help in containing the spread of the virus. "Let's do our bit by staying indoors as that's the only way to prevent COVID-19 from spreading," read his post.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has a busy year ahead. His impressive line-up of films includes KGF Chapter 2, Torbaaz, Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The actor was last seen in the 2019 period drama Panipat, starring Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor. He also starred in Prasthaanam, alongside Ali Fazal and Manisha Koirala, in 2019.