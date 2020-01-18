Meet The 'Little Karate Kid' Who Made Sanjay Dutt Proud

Sanjay Dutt shared this photo (courtesy duttsanjay)

Highlights "My little Karate kid," Sanjay Dutt captioned his post

"He finally pulled off a "full-split'," he added

"My boy," Maanayata wrote in the comments section

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who makes not-so-frequent appearances on social media, resurfaced on Friday to write about son Shahraan's achievement in Karate class. In his post Sanjay Dutt revealed that Shahraan has been trying to pull off a full split and finally when he succeeded, Sanjay Dutt's excitement spilled on to Instagram. Sharing a photo of son Shahraan, the Munna Bhai actor described him as a "Karate kid." Here's what the 60-year-old actor wrote: "He finally pulled off a "full-split" after days of practice! My little Karate kid." Aww, how cute is that? Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata also dropped the heart emojis along with this comment: "My boy." Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata are also parents to daughter Iqra. Shahraan and Iqra are twins.

Take a look at Sanjay Dutt's post here:

Shahraan is not only a Karate champ in the making but also a young work-out enthusiast:

Shahraan in Iqra often feature in adorable family posts on Sanjay Dutt's Instagram. On Christmas, Sanjay Dutt shared this message: "Nothing better than spending time with your family during the holiday season! Here's wishing everyone a Merry Christmas."

On the twins' birthday in October, the Khalnayak actor dedicated this heart-felt message: "There's no greater joy for me than spending time with my precious, Shahraan and Iqra. I love you both. Happy birthday."

Sanjay Dutt also has a daughter Trishala Dutt with ex-wife Richa Sharma. On the work front, the actor will be seen in the role of an antagonist in Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2. Sanjay Dutt also has Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Shashera and Torbaaz in the line-up.