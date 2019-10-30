Alia And Sister Pooja Bhatt Add New Pics To 'Sadak 2 Diaries,' Starring Sanjay Dutt And Mahesh Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt shared this picture. (Image courtesy: poojab1972)

Alia Bhatt, who is filming Sadak 2 with her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Pooja Bhatt in Ooty, shared a picture from the sets of the film on Wednesday. The photo features Mahesh Bhatt sitting in a car holding shooting gear. Adding the picture to the "Sadak 2 diaries," Alia Bhatt captioned it: "It's moments like these." Pooja Bhatt also raised the excitement level among the film's fans by adding a couple of photos of Sanjay Dutt with Mahesh Bhatt from the sets to the "Sadak 2 diaries." In the pictures, Sanjay Dutt can be seen having a hearty laugh with Mahesh Bhatt. Pooja accompanied her post with a heartwarming caption: "You laugh best with who you've cried most!"

Other than Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, Sadak 2 also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose, Akshay Anand and Gulshan Grover. It is a sequel to the hit 1991 film Sadak. The original film, which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, was inspired by Robert De Niro's 1976 movie Taxi Driver.

Alia Bhatt frequently delights her fans by sharing several pictures from the film's sets on social media. Earlier this month, she posted a picture of herself chilling with her "big sister" in Mysore and wrote: "Priceless moments with the big sister."

Earlier, speaking at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela, Alia Bhatt recalled an incident, when Mahesh Bhatt broke down on the sets after watching her cry in a scene. She said: "I was doing an emotional scene and I didn't plan to cry but I just started crying. He started crying while I was and I felt him cry and I broke out of the moment for a second and was like, 'That's my Dad crying, I can't see him cry' and I started crying even more," reported news agency PTI.

At the same event, Alia said that her biggest takeaway from the film is the fact that it gave her time to bond with her father. "The joy that I had to be connected with my father, to work with him, he's like a new born baby on set. It's just amazing," she was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sadak 2 is slated to open in theatres in July next year.

