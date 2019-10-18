Seen This Pic Of Alia Bhatt's 'Priceless Moment' With 'Big Sister' Pooja Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt photographed with Pooja Bhatt. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram entry is all about sister love. On Friday, the 26-year-old actress posted a lovely picture of herself along with her sister Pooja Bhatt from the sets of the film Sadak 2 on her Instagram profile. In the picture, the sister duo can be seen smiling with all their hearts. In the picture, Alia can be seen dressed in a white top and a pair of blue denims while Pooja Bhatt can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and a matching pair of trousers. Alia chose the best set of words to describe the picture with her sister and she captioned it: "Priceless moments with the big sister." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #sadak2 #sadak2diaries.

A few hours later, Pooja Bhatt also shared Alia's post on her Instagram profile. Check out the aforementioned post here:

Pooja Bhatt frequently makes appearances on Alia and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 diaries. Sadak 2 is the second installment of Mahesh Bhatt's critically-acclaimed 1991 film Sadak. The film featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles and in Sadak 2 both the actors make a comeback. However, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur will play the lead roles in the film.

Check out the posts here:

Pooja Bhatt and Rahul are Mahesh Bhatt's children with his first wife Kiran, while Alia and Shaheen are the filmmaker's daughters with veteran actress Soni Razdan.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the period drama Kalank. Her upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Karan Johar's Takht, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

