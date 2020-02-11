How Sanjay Dutt And Maanayata Are Celebrating Their Wedding Anniversary

Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt, just like this forever (courtesy maanayata)

As is tradition, Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata celebrated their wedding anniversary with heart-warming wishes for each other. Sharing a loved-up photo with Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata wrote: "There is no feeling in the world like knowing you have someone by your side to face whatever life throws at you." Dedicating a message to her husband of 12 years, Maanayata added: "Thank you, Sanjay Dutt for being that someone in my life for years and forever to come." Meanwhile, the Munna Bhai actor Instagrammed a montage of some of his favourite memories with Maanayata and had the sweetest message to share: "Don't know what I would do without you... Happy anniversary." Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today.

Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra, who were born in 2010. Maanayata shares a fantastic rapport with Trishala, Sanjay Dutt's daughter with ex-wife Richa Sharma.

Maanayata often trends for her husband appreciation posts on Instagram. "What a beautiful thing it is to find somebody who is both strong and soft....somebody who can match the texture of your soul," she wrote for one such post dedicated to Sanjay Dutt.

Maanayata had tweeted this from one of her movie dates with Sanjay Dutt: "Fall in love with a person who enjoys your madness... and not someone who forces you to be normal."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Panipat and has films such as Sadak 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj, Torbaaz and KGF: Chapter 2 lined-up.