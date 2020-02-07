Maanayata Dutt Is Soaking Up The Sun On A Yacht Where The 'WiFi Is Weak'

Maanayata shared this photo (courtesy maanayata)

Highlights Maanayata is holidaying in Maldives

She's been sharing vacation pics on Instagram

"Go where the WiFi is weak," she captioned one of her posts

Maanayata Dutt is soaking up the sun in the Maldives and sharing glimpses of her vacation diaries on Instagram. In a recent post, Maanayata wrote she's "most alive" in the midst of the Maldivian waters with the wind in her hair and the sun shining down on her. Maanayata shared a sun-kissed photo of hers in a colourful bikini with a cut-out, crochet maxi worn as a cover up. Maanayata can be seen chilling on a yacht in the photo, which she shared with the hashtags: "salty hair", "tan lines" and "beautiful life." This is how she captioned her photo: "Go where the WiFi is weak and the breeze is strong... a place where you feel most alive."

Take a look at Maanayata's Maldives-special post here:

Earlier, Maanyata added more entries to her Maldives diaries. Sharing photos of her strolling along the beach, she wrote: "Sky above... sand below... peace within." Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala reacted to the photo with the heart-eyed emojis. Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his ex-wife Richa Sharma. Trishala shares a great rapport with Maanayata and her kids with Sanjay Dutt Shahraan and Iqra.

Maanayata is clearly a water-baby as she shared this photo while chilling in a pool. "Life is water-full," she captioned her Instagram entry.

Maanayata Dutt often trends for sharing husband appreciation posts featuring Sanjay Dutt. "What a beautiful thing it is to find somebody who is both strong and soft....somebody who can match the texture of your soul," she captioned a loved-up photo with Sanjay Dutt earlier.

Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt got married in February 2008. Shahraan and Iqra were born to the couple in 2010.