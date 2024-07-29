To Sanjay Dutt, 65 Today, Birthday Wish From Wife Maanyata: "You Are Precious And Special"

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 69th birthday today. While wishes are pouring in for the Khalnayak of Bollywood, the most special post came from his wife Maanayata Dutt. On the happy occasion, Maanayata dropped a heartwarming montage comprising her never-before-seen picture with the birthday boy. For the caption she wrote, "Happy….happiest birthday to my bestest half… Sanjay Dutt. my strongest and full of life support system…. Your inner light overshadows all obstacles, overcomes any difficulties and challenges…. You have the ability to love selflessly and unconditionally! keep it that way, invincible!!! You are precious and special not only to me but to many more….who love and adore you with all their heart….My star…keep shining bright…always and ever!! Much love.”

Take a look at her post below:

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt got married in 2008. They are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra. On their 15th wedding anniversary, Sanjay Dutt posted another reel featuring the best of their pictures together. He wrote in the caption, "Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and always Maanayata."

Ranveer Singh just announced his next film on Saturday. The untitled film will be directed by Aditya Dhar and the stellar ensemble cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Madhavan. Announcing his association with the project, Ranveer Singh wrote in an Instagram post, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal."

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in a cameo in Jawan.