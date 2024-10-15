<i>Citadel: Honey Bunny</i> Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu And The Death Trap

It's time for our desi spies to grab the limelight. The much-awaited trailer of Raj-DK's Citadel Honey Bunny was released today and it made good on a promise the makers made earlier. The trailer introduces the protagonists stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) and struggling actress Honey (Samantha). Needless to say, the trailer is an action-packed ride where guns and bullets are fired from every direction. Honey and Bunny had a past. When they reunite, they fight to protect their young daughter Nadia. Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra, who headlined the UK version of Citadel was named Nadia in the series. The trailer ends with a crisp line by Nadia, "Everyone is dying or getting killed. I am still a kid, you know." Raj and DK infused the trailer with a good dose of humour and punch lines. Take a look:

At the teaser launch event, Varun Dhawan talked about Samantha's determination and grit as she had to undergo tough times in terms of her illness during the shoot. "Honestly, my preparation was very easy compared to Samantha's. It's public knowledge what she was battling when she joined the show. I thought my rehearsals were tough, but then I saw her incredible work ethic despite her struggles, and it truly inspired me. We became partners in making things happen." FYI, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

Citadel: Honey Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, Sikandar Kher. Here's all you need to know about Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been backed by the Russo Brothers. The India chapter of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.