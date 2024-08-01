<i>Citadel: Honey Bunny</i> Teaser - Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Varun Dhawan Take The Spy-Verse To Next Level

In today's update of keeping up with Citadel universe, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan just shared the teaser of their upcoming show Citadel: Honey Bunny. The show features Samantha as Honey and Varun Dhawan as Bunny. They both star as spies. The clip begins with the track Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi playing in the backdrop. The teaser is an amalgamation of gritty spy thriller, high octane action pieces with a love story, set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. We get a glimpse of Samantha and Varun killing it in the field. There is also a snippet of their romance. The video ends with Samantha pointing a gun towards Varun. Enough said.

Citadel: Honey Bunny also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, Sikandar Kher. Phew! Check out the teaser of Citadel: Honey Bunny here:

Prime Video India shared a brand new poster on Instagram and they captioned it, "Honey Bunny... Release date declassified! #CitadelHoneyBunnyOnPrime #CitadelOnPrime #CitadelHoneyBunny. Watch it on the Prime Video India YT Channel."

Here's all you need to know about Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been backed by the Russo Brothers. The India chapter of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2.