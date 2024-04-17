'Who Is This Teenager,' Samantha Ruth Prabhu Asked Varun Dhawan. His Reply

Varun Dhawan shared this image. (courtesy: varundvn)

Varun Dhawan shared pictures from his new photoshoot on his Instagram handle, on Wednesday afternoon. Varun Dhawan can be seen sporting a cleanshaven look in the picture. No caption needed. In the comments section, Varun's Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Who this teenager?" Varun Dhawan replied to the star, "Samantha Ruth Prabhu, I don't know. I think he's working with this pretty hot girl this summer in a series." Rapper Badshah also dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram exchange here:

This is the post Varun Dhawan shared:

The new title of the series was announced earlier this year. "Prime Video has confirmed the Indian series within the Citadel universe will be called Citadel: Honey Bunny," the makers wrote sharing the official poster. Check it out:

Here's all you need to know about Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra and it has been backed by the Russo Brothers. The India chapter of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2. The makers described Citadel: Honey Bunny as "a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s."

Citadel Honey Bunny, other than Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, Sikandar Kher. Excited much?