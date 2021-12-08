Citadel Diaries: New Pics From Priyanka Chopra's Set Life

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is busy with the shooting of Citadel. The actress, on Wednesday, shared new photos from the sets. She recently shot at Hyde Park, London and guess who accompanied her on the sets? Her pets Gino, Diana and Panda. The actress posted pictures with them and she wrote on her caption: "Bring-your-pups-to-work day." She added the hashtag #Citadel. Priyanka Chopra's next project Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project.

Earlier this month, Priyanka and Nick shared pictures and videos from their 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations in London. Nick Jonas captioned the post: "3 years." Meanwhile, Priyanka shared a picture and she wrote: "Living the dream."

After the actress dropped her surname Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas' surname Jonas from her social media handle, speculations about the couple's split started surfacing on social media. The star couple shut all the reports on Thanksgiving by posting mushy pictures. A few weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra recently addressed the rumours about Priyanka and Nick's split and told News18, "It's all rubbish, don't spread rumours."

Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. She will also be seen in Matrix 4 soon.