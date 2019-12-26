Christmas In The Bahamas: Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Holiday Bods Are Goals

Ayushmann and Tahira in Bahamas(courtesy ayushmannk)

While we're shivering in the winter chill here, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are soaking up the sun in the Bahamas! This year, it's a Christmas in the Bahamas for the star couple and oh boy, the postcard-like pictures are making us so envious. One more thing that's making us look so bad is Ayushmann and Tahira's holiday bods. Are they even real? While checking in from the Caribbean country on Instagram, Ayushmann shared beach-ready photos with Tahira - he in a shirtless avatar and she in printed swimwear - against the backdrop of the Bahama waters and sky. "X-mas happens a day later in Bahamas. Merry Christmas," is all Ayushmann wrote to send his Instagram into a tizzy.

Merry Christmas to you too, Ayushmann Khurrana:

On Tahira Kashyap's Instagram, she wrote about her progress with self-acceptance, something that she pledged to work on during Christmas last year. "Soaking up the Bahamian sun last year I remember I posted I was working on self-acceptance and that I wish I could face the camera next time! Well next time is here and I am glad I am on this journey of acceptance and love," she wrote.

Tahira was diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer last year and was under-going chemotherapy sessions around this time in 2018. She had marked the date of her "last and final chemo" on January 5 with a feel-good post: "Can't keep calm! Last and final chemo! F*** yesss! It's been some journey. The learning has been immense, some of which, I know, I will realise with time." Tahira had also introduced her "new me with the old self" in a post.

Ayushmann Khurrana's much-deserved vacation arrives after he received his Best Actor National Award in New Delhi on December 23. Ayushmann shares the award with Vicky Kaushal, who won for Uri: The Surgical Strike. Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Bala, which marked his sixth consecutive hit movie.