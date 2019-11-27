Tahira Kashyap's Reasons For Joining Pinkathon: Breast Cancer And Milind Soman ('Could Be Lying About The Order')

Highlights
- The eighth edition of Pinkathon will be held in Mumbai
- Tahira Kashyap is the mascot for the 5 km run
- Tahira shared a photo of herself with Milind Soman
Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who recently joined women's marathon Pinkathon as a mascot for the 5 km run, tweeted a photo of herself with Milind Soman, who founded Pinkathon, from the event and attached a caption dripping with her signature sense of humour. Tahira Kashyap, who has written at length about her experience battling breast cancer, cracked a joke about the reasons why she signed up as a Pinkathon mascot - one that will resonate with every Milind Soman fan out there. "Two reasons to be the mascot for 5 km Pinkathon A) Early breast cancer detection awareness and self-love B) Milind Soman. I could be lying about the order though. 15 December, let's run!" tweeted Tahira, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana.
Take a look at Tahira Kashyap's tweet here:
Two reasons to be the mascot for 5kms #pinkathon— Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) November 26, 2019
A) Early breast cancer detection awareness & self love
B) #milindsoman
I could be lying about the order though @PinkathonIndia 15 December, let's run!! pic.twitter.com/qBAuHeavJf
Pinkathon is India's oldest women-only running event, the number of participants of which grow each year. Pinkathon was set up in India by model-actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman in 2012 to create awareness about breast cancer and women's health. The eighth edition of the Pinkathon will take place in Mumbai on December 15 at Mumbai's MMRDA Ground. Milind Soman's mother Usha Soman, 78, is a mascot for the 10 km Pinkathon run.
Our panelists are all smiles at the @PinkathonIndia press conference. #TogetherWeWillDoMore@NinaJaipuria@milindrunning@tahira_kpic.twitter.com/MresYc8U6x— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2019
Last year, Tahira Kashyap wrote about being diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer and undergoing a mastectomy with a powerful post.
An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about 'my badge of honour' that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that's the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it's unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can't do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth
Tahira, who returned to work after months of treatment, is still under close medical attention and regularly updates her Instagram with posts encouraging cancer awareness. Husband Ayushmann kept the karva chauth fast on behalf of Tahira two years in a row as she's still on medication.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.