Tahira Kashyap's Reasons For Joining Pinkathon: Breast Cancer And Milind Soman ('Could Be Lying About The Order')

Tahira Kashyap with Milind Soman (courtesy tahira_k)

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who recently joined women's marathon Pinkathon as a mascot for the 5 km run, tweeted a photo of herself with Milind Soman, who founded Pinkathon, from the event and attached a caption dripping with her signature sense of humour. Tahira Kashyap, who has written at length about her experience battling breast cancer, cracked a joke about the reasons why she signed up as a Pinkathon mascot - one that will resonate with every Milind Soman fan out there. "Two reasons to be the mascot for 5 km Pinkathon A) Early breast cancer detection awareness and self-love B) Milind Soman. I could be lying about the order though. 15 December, let's run!" tweeted Tahira, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Take a look at Tahira Kashyap's tweet here:

Two reasons to be the mascot for 5kms #pinkathon

A) Early breast cancer detection awareness & self love

B) #milindsoman



I could be lying about the order though @PinkathonIndia 15 December, let's run!! pic.twitter.com/qBAuHeavJf — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) November 26, 2019

Pinkathon is India's oldest women-only running event, the number of participants of which grow each year. Pinkathon was set up in India by model-actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman in 2012 to create awareness about breast cancer and women's health. The eighth edition of the Pinkathon will take place in Mumbai on December 15 at Mumbai's MMRDA Ground. Milind Soman's mother Usha Soman, 78, is a mascot for the 10 km Pinkathon run.

Last year, Tahira Kashyap wrote about being diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer and undergoing a mastectomy with a powerful post.

Tahira, who returned to work after months of treatment, is still under close medical attention and regularly updates her Instagram with posts encouraging cancer awareness. Husband Ayushmann kept the karva chauth fast on behalf of Tahira two years in a row as she's still on medication.

