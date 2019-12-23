National Film Awards: What Best Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Posted And Tabu Commented

"Thank you for the andhadhun love," Ayushmann Khurrana wrote with direct reference to the murder-mystery that fetched him the Best Actor award

National Film Awards: What Best Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Posted And Tabu Commented

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun (courtesy YouTube)

Moments after Ayushmann Khurrana received the Best Actor National Award for AndhaDhun on Monday, the 35-year-old actor shared a thank you note on Instagram with an interesting caption. "Thank you for the andhadhun love," he wrote with a direct reference to the murder-mystery that fetched him the Best Actor award. The word "andhadhun" translates into "indiscriminate". So, that's Ayushmann Khurrana thanking his fans and movie-goers and the National Awards jury for showing "indiscriminate love." Ayushmann also shared a video of when he collected the award from Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Monday. At the National Awards, Ayushmann's performance in AndhaDhun was described as a "powerful execution of a complex role."

Meanwhile, actress Tabu, who played the primary antagonist in AndhaDhun couldn't help but post umpteen clap icons on Ayushmann's Instagram post.

Ayushmann Khurrana shares the Best Actor National Award with Vicky Kaushal, who also received the Best Actor prize for playing the role of an army officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Aayushmann Khurrana received the Best Actor award for AndhaDhun. (Image courtesy: Doordarshan)

Vicky Kaushal collected his Best Actor award for Uri. (Image courtesy: Doordarshan)

Thank you for the #Andhadhun love

The winners of the 66th National Awards were announced earlier this year and on Monday, AndhaDhun took home more than just the Best Actor prize. Director Shriram Raghavan also collected the Best Hindi Film National Award for AndhaDhun.

Shriram Raghavan collected the Best Hindi Film Award for AndhaDhun. (Image courtesy: Doordarshan)

Meanwhile, another Ayushmann Khurrana film Badhaai Ho received the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Actress Surekha Sikri, 74, received her Best Supporting Actress Prize in a wheel chair for Badhaai Ho. She was honoured with a standing ovation.

Best Supporting Actress Surekha Sikri received her prize in a wheelchair. (Image courtesy: Doordarshan)

Gujarati film Hellaro won the Best Feature Film while Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actress National Award for her performance in Telugu drama Mahanati. Akshay Kumar's PadMan won Best Film on social issues.

