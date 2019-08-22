Chiranjeevi, 'The Reason For Smile On My Face': Daughter Sreeja Posts Moving Birthday Wish

Sreeja Kalyan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: sreeja_kalyan)

Highlights Chiranjeevi turned a year older on Thursday The actor celebrated his 64th birthday with his family Chiranjeevi will next be seen in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'

South superstar Chiranjeevi turned a year older on Thursday and the actor celebrated his 64th birthday with his family - wife Surekha Konidela,actor son Ram Charan and daughters Sreeja and Sushmita. On the occasion of his birthday, his friends and family members wished him on social media and the most adorable birthday greeting came from his daughter Sreeja Kalyan. Sharing a family picture on her Instagram profile, which features Chiranjeevi happily posing with his wife and children, Sreeja captioned it: "The reason for the smile on my face and happiness in my life. Love you daddy! A very happy birthday."

Ram Charan also shared a really sweet birthday wish for his Appa! Posting an adorable photo with Chiranjeevi, he wrote: "You've been an inspiration, a mentor and a guide to millions including me. They call you #Megastar and I call you Appa. Wish you a very happy birthday Appa. May you continue inspiring all of us. Love you a lot. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi."

But first, take a look at Sreeja's birthday post for her daddy:

And now, here's how Ram Charan wished his Appa:

Chiranjeevi, who is receiving lots of love on his birthday, is also trending for his upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. On Tuesday, the makers of the film released its teaser, which took the Internet by storm. Chiranjeevi plays the role of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy in the film, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Tamannaah, Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu and Niharika.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, produced by Ram Charan and directed by Surender Reddy, will open in theatres on October 2.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.