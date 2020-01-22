Inside 'Chef' Alia Bhatt's Kitchen. She Cooks Zucchini In Viral Video

Alia Bhatt in a still from the video. courtesy YouTube )

Alia Bhatt's YouTube channel keeps getting better and better. The reason we brought this up today is because the 26-year-old actress added another interesting video to her collection, in which she can be seen cooking. Alia, who features in the video along with her chef Dilip and her housekeeper Carol, can be seen showcasing her culinary skills. In case you are wondering what food item Alia prepared - it was South Indian style zucchini sabzi. Throughout the video, Alia talked about her love for food, how frequently she changes her diet and her favourite dessert. Sharing the video on her Twitter profile, Alia wrote: "I am donning my chef's hat again, guys. New video up on my YouTube channel. This time Dilip and Carol teach me something a little more tough."

Alia Bhatt's love for food needs no introduction. Alia, who is a self-confessed foodie, earlier shared a video on her channel, in which she gave tutorials on how to prepare her "favourite" beetroot salad. Take a look at the video here:

Alia Bhatt is currently busy with the shooting of her forthcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This will be Alia's first film with the "Padmaavat" director.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the period drama Kalank, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The actress has Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan; SS Rajamouli's RRR and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, in the pipeline.