Gangubai Kathiawadi First Look: 'Mafia Queen' Alia Bhatt Will Hold Your Gaze

Alia Bhatt just dropped her first look posters as "mafia queen" Gangubai Kathiawadi on social media and we're not thinking about our mid-week blues anymore. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the life of Mumbai's mafia boss Gangubai Kathiawadi, who was a sex worker and eventually became an underworld don in Mumbai. Gangubai Kathiawadi is said to be based on a portion of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. In the Gangubai Kathiawadi first look posters, Alia Bhatt sports intense, never-seen-before looks, which indeed speak a thousand words. "Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of Gangubai Kathiawadi. In cinemas 11 September 2020," Bhansali Productions tweeted while Alia introduced her new onscreen avatar as: "Here she is, Gangubai Kathiawadi."

The Gangubai Kathiawadi first look posters appear to show a younger and a slightly older versions of the protagonist. In one, Alia's props do all the talking - she has a gun for an accessory. She also sports a mole on her left cheek with her neatly parted hair braided with ribbons. Alia aka Gangubai means business, folks. Can't mess with her.

In the second poster, Alia Bhatt's eyes do all the talking. She appears with a more mature persona of Gangubai in this one, the red bindi being symbolic of her rise in Mumbai's underbelly.

Alia Bhatt co-stars with Ajay Devgn in the movie, who features as a mobster and eventually falls in love with Gangubai while teaching her the tricks of the trade. Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia Bhatt's first movie with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is slated to hit screens on September 11 this year.