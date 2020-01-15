Gangubai Kathiawadi: Deepika Padukone 'Loves' Alia Bhatt's Look. Ranveer Singh's Reaction Is A Winner

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights "Woohoooo! Love it," commented Shraddha Kapoor

"Way to go girl," wrote Anushka Sharma

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is directing the film

The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi shared the first look from the film and Bollywood stars have all things nice to say about Alia Bhatt's look from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film. Deepika Padukone wrote "love" and added a heart emoji in the comments section on Alia's post. Ranveer Singh, who co-starred with Alia in Zoya Akhtar's 2019 film Gully Boy, commented: "Here she is indeed Lulu the gangster. Come on." Alia's look from the film got a big shout from several Bollywood actors. "Woohoooo! Love it," read Shraddha Kapoor's comment. "Way to go girl," added Anushka Sharma. Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan also gave a big thumbs up.

Take a look at Ali Bhatt's posts here:

Here are screenshot of some comments posted by Bollywood stars:

Screenshot of comments on Alia Bhatt's post.

Screenshot of comments on Alia Bhatt's post.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt, who is directing her in the forthcoming film Sadak 2, shared the posters from the film on Twitter and he wrote: "I admire people who choose to shine even after all the storms they have been through."

I admire people who choose to shine even after all the storms they have been through. https://t.co/b5K6wnsoyd — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 15, 2020

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi showcases the story of mafia queen Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film also stars Alia's RRR co-star Ajay Devgn. The film is slated to release on September 11 this year and it will be Alia's first project with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Other than Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt has films like Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogyBrahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, in the pipeline. She was last seen in the 2019 period drama Kalank, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.