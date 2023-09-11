'Jawan Post-Screening Scenes': Chaleya Singer Shilpa Rao Shares Pics With Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Image shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: shilparao)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawanis making all the right noises. Atlee's directorial has been ruling the box office and how. The film's three-day box office collection (worldwide) stands at Rs 384.69 crore. From SRK's various avatars to intense action sequences, Jawan has ticked all the boxes. Now, Chaleya singer Shilpa Rao has shared some pictures from Jawan's post-screening party on Instagram. The makers, on Wednesday (September 6), organised a screening for the film fraternity. In the pictures, Shilpa Rao and her husband Ritesh Krishnan are sharing the frame with one and only Shah Rukh Khan. Next, Shilpa Rao and Deepika Padukone, looking stylish as always, are smiling at the lens. We also get a glimpse of Atlee, Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan in Shilpa Rao's album. Along with the photos, Shilpa Rao wrote, “Jawan post-screening scenes. Shah Rukh Khan, you are such a warm host. Thank you, sir, for everything. Deepika Padukone, you light up the screen always. Nayanthara…you boss lady. Atlee sir congratulations and here's to many more. Thank you guys for all the love you have shown. Humbled and how.”

Apart from SRK, Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara, the screening, on Wednesday, was also attended by the superstar's son AbRam. SRK and Gauri Khan's little munchkin was seen posing with Deepika. A fan page also shared their picture with the text, “Deepu with Abram at Jawan Screening.”

On the release day of Jawan, the makers also hosted a special screening, and it was a star-studded affair. Dressed in a gorgeous black ensemble, Deepika Padukone was spotted entering the venue. Nayanthara attended it with Vignesh Shivan. Shah Rukh Khan's children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were spotted at the screening venue.

As per the latest update by Red Chillies Entertainment, the producers of Jawan, the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer has collected Rs 384.69 crore at the worldwide box office. Sharing a poster of SRK's character in the film, the makers wrote, “This is Historic - Thanks for your love. Book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Meanwhile, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the day 3 collection figures of Jawan's (Hindi version). Calling the movie “tsunami, hurricane, and typhoon”, Taran Adarsh claimed Jawan to be the “box office monster.” The trade analyst said, “Tsunami - hurricane - typhoon… Jawan is a box office monster, goes on overdrive on day 3 [Saturday]… creates history, highest 3-day ever [Hindi version]… awaits day 4 [Sunday], picture abhi baaki hain… Thursday ₹ 65.50 crore, Friday ₹ 46.23 crore, Saturday ₹ 68.72 crore. Total: ₹ 180.45 crore. Hindi. India biz.”

NDTV film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Jawan a 3.5-star rating in his review and wrote, "SRK carries off the onerous task with such phenomenal panache that one barely notices when one entity gives way to the other. The narrative is never in danger of losing its balance even as the performer and the character shorten the distance between them."