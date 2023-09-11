Shah Rukh Khan Reviews Fan's Version Of Zinda Banda: 'People Were Watching You Instead Of Me'

Still from Zinda Banda song. (Courtesy: highoncinema__)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of his smash hit Jawan, is making it a point to take some time off his super busy schedule to respond to fan videos and congratulatory messages by his fellow co-stars on X (previously known as Twitter). On Sunday, the Pathaan star continued his streak. Besides responding to the wishes from the film fraternity, the 57-year-old actor also reviewed a video posted by a fan club in which a man can be seen dancing his heart out to the Jawan track Zinda Banda. Sharing the video, the fan club wrote, "Kashipur SRK fan is a true #ZindaBanda while portraying the bandage look of #SRK. Loving the energy and moves while fans enjoy another #Jawan show over the weekend!." Shah Rukh Khan was quick to reply as he wrote, "Wow…. Good performance my friend. Hope you made more people join in. I'm sure log mujhe chhodh kar sirf tujhe dekh rahe thhe! (I'm sure people were watching you instead of me) Ha ha… Love you."

Wow…. Good performance my friend. Hope you made more people join in. I'm sure log mujhe chhodh kar sirf tujhe dekh rahe thhe!!! Ha ha… Love u! https://t.co/Te8SY1P58p — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Besides fans, Shah Rukh Khan also replied to the congratulatory wishes from actresses Ameesha Patel, Genelia D'souza and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma.

Thank u sir!!! Your wishes mean a lot!! https://t.co/l2deHCPNHI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Thank you Ameesha!!! Was good catching up… lots of love!! https://t.co/LvnU3hKOum — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Thank u so much for the wishes, your love and your kind words, my friend…. I'm glad u and @geneliad enjoyed the film so much!!! My love to the both of u always. See u soon… https://t.co/P56YoPIOcs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Our favourite is however his epic social media exchange with Heropanti star Tiger Shroff. It so happened that on his X (earlier called Twitter) profile on Saturday, Tiger congratulated the superstar as he wrote, "Raised the bar and broke the bar! Congratulations Shah Rukh Khan sir on another historic success Loads of love always." The Pathaan star, in his reply, wrote, "Kya karoon Tiger (What to do Tiger)… no bar is high enough!! Waiting to see u somersault over it with ease… Ha ha… love u and thank u…"

Kya karoon Tiger… no bar is high enough!! Waiting to see u somersault over it with ease… Ha ha… love u and thank u… https://t.co/7dQnVyEVSq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

After crossing the ₹ 100 crore mark on Day 2, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan garnered a whopping ₹68.72 crores on Day 3 alone as per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The collection of the Hindi version of the film now stands at ₹ 180.45 crore. Taran Adarsh added in his X (earlier called Twitter) post that the film created history by earning the "highest 3-day ever." Taran Adarsh wrote, "Tsunami - hurricane - typhoon… #jawan is a #bo monster, goes on an overdrive on day 3 [sat]… creates history, highest *3-day* ever [#hindi version]… await day 4 [Sun], picture abhi baaki hain… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr. Total: ₹ 180.45 cr. #hindi. # India biz. #boxoffice."

TSUNAMI - HURRICANE - TYPHOON… #Jawan is a #BO MONSTER, goes on an overdrive on Day 3 [Sat]… Creates HISTORY, HIGHEST *3-day* ever [#Hindi version]… Await Day 4 [Sun], picture abhi baaki hain… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr. Total: ₹ 180.45 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/hYuRck6CNZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2023

Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"