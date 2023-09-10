Shah Rukh Khan's Reply To Tiger Shroff's Jawan Shout Out: 'Waiting To See You Somersault Over It With Ease'

Image shared on Instagram . (Courtesy: iamsrk)

On Saturday, veteran actor Jackie Shroff's son Tiger joined the list of celebrities who congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on the success of his smash hit Jawan. On his X (earlier called Twitter) profile on Saturday, the Heropanti star congratulated the superstar as he wrote, "Raised the bar and broke the bar! Congratulations Shah Rukh Khan sir on another historic success loads of love always." The King Khan, who has been taking time off his super busy schedule to respond to all the good wishes, also replied to Tiger in the most adorable way. The Pathaan star, in his reply wrote, "Kya karoon Tiger (What to do Tiger)… no bar is high enough!! Waiting to see u somersault over it with ease… Ha ha… love u and thank u…"

Take a look at SRK and Tiger's X exchange here:

Kya karoon Tiger… no bar is high enough!! Waiting to see u somersault over it with ease… Ha ha… love u and thank u… https://t.co/7dQnVyEVSq — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Besides Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan also replied to the congratulatory wishes from actresses Ameesha Patel, Genelia D'souza and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma.

This is how SRK responded:

Thank u so much for the wishes, your love and your kind words, my friend…. I'm glad u and @geneliad enjoyed the film so much!!! My love to the both of u always. See u soon… https://t.co/P56YoPIOcs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Thank you Ameesha!!! Was good catching up… lots of love!! https://t.co/LvnU3hKOum — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

Meanwhile, after crossing the ₹ 100 crore mark on Day 2, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan garnered a whopping ₹68.72 crores on Day 3 alone as per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The collection of the Hindi version of the film now stands at ₹ 180.45 crore. Taran Adarsh added in his X (earlier called Twitter) post that the film created histrory by earning the "highest 3-day ever." Taran Adarsh wrote, "Tsunami - hurricane - typhoon… #jawan is a #bo monster, goes on an overdrive on day 3 [sat]… creates history, highest *3-day* ever [#hindi version]… await day 4 [sun], picture abhi baaki hain… thu 65.50 cr, fri 46.23 cr, sat 68.72 cr. Total: ₹ 180.45 cr. #hindi. #india biz. #boxoffice."

See what Taran Adarsh posted:

TSUNAMI - HURRICANE - TYPHOON… #Jawan is a #BO MONSTER, goes on an overdrive on Day 3 [Sat]… Creates HISTORY, HIGHEST *3-day* ever [#Hindi version]… Await Day 4 [Sun], picture abhi baaki hain… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr. Total: ₹ 180.45 cr. #Hindi. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/hYuRck6CNZ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2023

About the film's opening day collection - Jawan earned a record-breaking ₹ 65.50 crore at the Indian box office on the first day of the release. The film's opening day collection was 19.09% than Shah Rukh Khan's smash hit Pathaan. Taran Adarsh wrote in his X (earlier called Twitter) post, "Jawan is sensational...Creates history...Jawan hits the ball out of the stadium, Shatters all previous records... Biggest opener [Hindi films] in India. Day 1 biz...Jawan: ₹ 65.50 cr [19.09% HIGHER than #Pathaan]."

Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"